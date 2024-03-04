Affidea enters into an agreement to acquire MedEuropa Romania (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Affidea Group, Europe's largest provider of advanced diagnostics, multi-speciality polyclinics and Centres of Excellence, announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire MedEuropa Romania, a renowned cancer care provider. MedEuropa Romania operates four medical centres in Romania, spanning Constanta, Bucharest, Brasov, and Oradea, with one more centre set to open in Iasi. The company is renowned for its expertise in advanced cancer care, including Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy and broader oncology services, all of which integrate into Affidea's primary diagnostic and polyclinic portfolio in Romania. The ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Affidea Group, Europe's largest provider of advanced diagnostics, multi-speciality polyclinics and Centres of Excellence, announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire MedEuropa Romania, a renowned cancer care provider. MedEuropa Romania operates four medical centres in Romania, spanning Constanta, Bucharest, Brasov, and Oradea, with one more centre set to open in Iasi. The company is renowned for its expertise in advanced cancer care, including Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy and broader oncology services, all of which integrate into Affidea's primary diagnostic and polyclinic portfolio in Romania. The ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
Affidea enters into an agreement to acquire MedEuropa Romania: Affidea Group, Europe's largest provider of advanced diagnostics, multi-speciality polyclinics and Centres of Excellence, announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire ...adnkronos
Affidea BV: Affidea enters into an agreement to acquire MedEuropa Romania: Affidea Group, Europe's largest provider of advanced diagnostics, multi-speciality polyclinics and Centres of Excellence, announced today ...finanznachrichten.de
Video di Tendenza
Video Affidea entersVideo Affidea enters