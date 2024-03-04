AEW | Tony Khan ha in mente ‘grandi piani’ per il prossimo Dynamite

Tony Khan: "Ecco quale sarà il futuro degli AEW World Tag Team Championship"
AEW Revolution è passato agli archivi con molta carne al fuoco e molta azione sul ring che ha regalato ai fan momenti da ricordare. In primis il saluto ... (zonawrestling)
dopo la difesa dei Tag-Team Titles nel main event di Revolution da parte di Darby Allin e di Sting, all’ultimo match in carriera, Tony Khan si è trovato ... (zonawrestling)
“È tutto pronto per AEW Revolution che si terrà domani notte, Domenica 3 Marzo, dal Greensboro Coliseum di North Carolina” ha dichiarato il Presidente ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
AEW News: Huge Update On Contract Status Of Popular AEW Star After Revolution: AEW is coming off one of its most memorable pay-per-view events to date. AEW Revolution 2024 was headlined by the final match in the legendary career of Sting. Fans left the Greensboro Coliseum with a ...si
AEW Dynasty: annunciati data e luogo del nuovo PPV: Nel 2023 come sappiamo bene, la All Elite Wrestling è andata ad aumentare il numero di eventi in pay-per-view aggiungendo ad esempio AEW All In e anche AEW Worlds End, e sembra che la cosa sia stata ...worldwrestling
Tony Khan makes massive claim about Sting's AEW run: Tony Khan made a bold claim regarding Sting's AEW run. The Stinger first signed with AEW in 2020. Since then, there has been no looking back for The Icon. He formed an amazing tag team with Darby ...msn