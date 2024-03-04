AEW | Tony Khan ha in mente ‘grandi piani’ per il prossimo Dynamite

(Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) La scorsa notte l’AEW ha offerto al pubblico Revolution, primo PPV del 2024 che, tra le altre cose, ha celebrato la carriera del leggendario Sting. Nel corso della serata abbiamo assistito a ritorni a sorpresa e match di altissimo livello, ma stando a, c’è da allacciarsi nuovale cinture. In un post pubblicato su X (Twitter) il CEO dell’AEW ha alzato l’asticella in vista delepisodio di, scrivendo:“Grazie a tutti coloro che hanno guardato AEW Revolution, il miglior PPV AEW di sempre! L’AEW arriverà in formissima al primo Dynasty il 21/4 e tra poco ci sarà Big Business a Boston. Ho grandi piani per Atlanta, tra due giorni. Non mancate mercoledì e/o giovedì di questa settimana”. Thank you all who watched #AEWRevolution, the best AEW ppv ever!Going into the ...

