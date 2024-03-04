AEW | Adam Page starà fuori per qualche tempo? Il report

(Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Dopo la sconfitta, con tanto di sottomissione ai suoi danni, nell’AEW World Championship Match,lontano dal ring per, secondo ildi Fightful Select in merito arrivato nella notte. Non sarebbe chiaro, al momento, quantol’Hangman si assenterà ma l’angle di Revolution, con l’attacco nei confronti degli arbitri che potrebbe giustificare il tutto in chiave storyline. Potrebbero essere mesi di assenza, secondo Sapp, ma non è chiaro se il tutto sia legato ainfortunio o se sia stato voluto dallo stesso lottatore, ovviamente in accordo con l’AEW. Vi aggiorneremo nelle prossime ore, augurandoci non si tratti di un nuovo infortunio per, l’ennesimo degli ultimi anni.

