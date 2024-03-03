Zara | il brand più amato dalla gen Alfa | lancia la prima collezione dedicata ai capelli

Zara, il brand più amato dalla gen Alfa, lancia la prima collezione dedicata ai capelli (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Il marchio di moda entra nel mondo capelli con Zara Hair Everyday Basics, una linea di sei prodotti per lo styling, dal packaging colorato e dalla deliziosa profumazione, creata in collaborazione con il rinomato hair stylist Guido Palau
