WWE: The Rock sarà l’arbitro speciale per Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes a WM 40? (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Cody Rhodes avrà il suo bel da fare quando salirà sul ring contro Roman Reigns nel main event di WrestleMania 40. Non sorprende che il WWE Universe stia aspettando con il fiato sospeso questo incontro di alto profilo. Il team creativo gradirebbe aggiungere un’importante stipulazione al match per rendere le cose ancora più piccanti. La compagnia potrebbe annunciare The Rock come “guest referee” per l’incontro di Roman a WM. Come saprete, si diceva che The Great One avrebbe affrontato The Tribal Chief sul palcoscenico più grande di tutti quest’anno, ma la cosa non si è concretizzata. Al contrario, il primo è diventato heel, con grande shock dei fan, e ha unito le forze con la Bloodline. Possibili scenari Mentre si ipotizza che il People’s Champ possa fare squadra con ...
Serena Deeb: Nobody's Challenged Me Yet In AEW; I'll Be Here Every Week Showing Why I'm 'The Final Boss': During a promo on the March 2 episode of AEW Saturday Collision, Deeb once again reiterated that she believes that nobody is on her level in AEW and there's anybody who thinks they're on her level to ...fightful

Natalya Assesses WWE's Women's Division In Wake Of Vince McMahon Allegations: WWE Superstar Natalya has commented on the allegations and lawsuit against Vince McMahon, noting the effect it's had on the women's locker room.wrestlinginc

Bully Ray Explains Why ECW Was The 'Real Revolution' With No Disrespect To AEW: WWE legend Bully Ray has explained why ECW, and not AEW, was the real revolution in the pro wrestling business and how it was meant to "crash and burn." ...wrestlinginc

