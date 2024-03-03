WWE | The Rock e la Bloodline vanno lunghi e SmackDown ha subìto cambiamenti

WWE The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: The Rock e la Bloodline vanno lunghi e SmackDown ha subìto cambiamenti (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Un segmento che è stato apprezzato da molti, un segmento che tra le altre cose ha sicuramente dato tanti spunti per il proseguo della storyline principale in casa WWE. Stiamo ovviamente parlando di tutto ciò che riguarda la Bloodline, The Rock, Seth “Freakin” Rollins e Cody Rhodes, soprattutto del promo tenuto dalla stable samoana durante l’ultima puntata dello show blu. Un po’ troppo lunghi L’intero primo è durato più di mezz’ora e si parla che Rock e compagni si siano “presi” 10 minuti in più rispetto a ciò che era stato inizialmente stabilito. Ciò però, ha avuto ovviamente delle conseguenze su tutta la puntata di SmackDown e diverse cose, come riportato da Fightful, hanno per forza di cose subìto dei cambiamenti come ad esempio il match fra Naomi e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

WWE: Tutte le ultime novità sul segmento di The Rock a SmackDown

  • WWE The

    Cody Rhodes avrà il suo bel da fare quando salirà sul ring contro Roman Reigns nel main event di WrestleMania 40. Non sorprende che il WWE Universe stia ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE The

    Si sa spesso gli errori, più comunemente chiamati “botch” possono capitare a chiunque durante un match, dai più giovani ai più esperti e se qualche ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE The

    Questa notte a SmackDown era attesa la risposta di The Rock a Cody Rhodes che lo aveva sfidato ad un match 1vs1 da disputare in qualunque momento e ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE The

    Durante la puntata di questa notte di SmackDown c’è stato un moment molto importante, uno snodo quasi storico in questa Road to WrestleMania, anche se ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE The

    Nella notte tra il 10 e l’11 marzo (ore italiane) si terrà la cerimonia degli Oscar 2024, che non ha bisogno certamente di presentazioni, bensì di ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE The

    nuovo merchandise dedicato a The Rock (e Cody Rhodes, in maniera indiretta). Non molto carino, usiamo un eufemismo, il riferimento fumettistico ai Cody ... (zonawrestling)

Altre Notizie

2024 AEW Revolution: Start time, live stream, how to watch online, preview, card, matches: AEW is back on PPV, and it's a special occasion. The promotion is back in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday for AEW Revolution -- an event that will mark the end of a legendary career as Sting will ...picks-s1.cbssports

Kevin Owens Looks Back On WWE Wrestlemania 38 Match With Stone Cold Steve Austin: WWE star Kevin Owens has spoken about the surreal experience of facing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, and how it still amazes him that he faced his idol. Owens, in a recent interview ...wrestlinginc

Tiffany Stratton: It's Been Almost Trial By Fire Since My Main Roster Callup: Stratton made her official WWE main roster debut at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, signing with Friday Night SmackDown later that week. Since then, Stratton has found herself in the women's ...fightful

Video di Tendenza

Video WWE The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.