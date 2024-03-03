WWE: CM Punk presenzierà comunque a WrestleMania 40? Ecco gli ultimi aggiornamenti
Nonostante l’infortunio al tricipite che l’ha escluso dall’azione sul ring almeno fino all’estate inoltrata, CM Punk ha continuato ad apparire con ... (zonawrestling)
Ufficiale la lista di tutti i DLC di WWE 2K24, prossimo videogioco targato 2K in uscita il prossimo 8 marzo. CM Punk torna quindi dopo dieci anni in un ... (zonawrestling)
In un promo tenutosi durante Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre è salito sul ring per parlare di quanto successo ad Elimination Chamber, evento in cui ... (zonawrestling)
Sta per arrivare il momento tanto atteso dai fan dei videogames WWE: l’ennesimo capitolo della saga 2K è in arrivo sulle console. WWE 2K24 sarà ... (zonawrestling)
Il ritorno di CM Punk ha fatto sognare i suoi milioni di tifosi per i possibili scenari che si potevano palesare durante il cammino. Ma il destino ha giocato ... (zonawrestling)
La WWE, tramite i suoi canali social, ha annunciato che Anche CM Punk e Big E, insieme a Michael Cole e Corey Graves, condurranno il Wrestlemania XL ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
