WWE: CM Punk presenzierà comunque a WrestleMania 40? Ecco gli ultimi aggiornamenti (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) A causa dell’infortunio al tricipite subito durante la Royal Rumble, CM Punk non potrà competere a WrestleMania. I fan, tuttavia, si sono chiesti se la WWE abbia comunque elaborato qualche piano per sfruttare comunque la sua presenza durante l’evento. Pochissime informazioni Durane un recente Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp di “Fightful Select” ha cercato di far luce sulla questione, ma i dettagli non sono ancora noti: “Non lo so, so che è previsto che sia in TV prima di allora. Hanno intenzione di coinvolgerlo in qualche ruolo, ma non so quale sia”. La presenza di Punk sarebbe, dunque, confermata, ma ancora non ci è dato sapere quale ruolo gli spetterà.
WWE: CM Punk presenzierà comunque a WrestleMania 40 Ecco gli ultimi aggiornamenti: A causa dell'infortunio al tricipite subito durante la Royal Rumble, CM Punk non potrà competere a WrestleMania. I fan, tuttavia, si sono chiesti se la WWE abbia comunque elaborato qualche piano per s ...zonawrestling

