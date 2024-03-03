WWE | CM Punk presenzierà comunque a WrestleMania 40? Ecco gli ultimi aggiornamenti

(Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) A causa dell’infortunio al tricipite subito durante la Royal Rumble, CMnon potrà competere a. I fan, tuttavia, si sono chiesti se la WWE abbiaelaborato qualche piano per sfruttarela sua presenza durante l’evento. Pochissime informazioni Durane un recente Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp di “Fightful Select” ha cercato di far luce sulla questione, ma i dettagli non sono ancora noti: “Non lo so, so che è previsto che sia in TV prima di allora. Hanno intenzione di coinvolgerlo in qualche ruolo, ma non so quale sia”. La presenza disarebbe, dunque, confermata, ma ancora non ci è dato sapere quale ruolo gli spetterà.

