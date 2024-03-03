Wrestling | WWE | lo strano caso di Drew McIntyre

(Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Uncurioso, certamente, si sta sviluppando in WWE. Una situazione che pone un grande punto interrogativo, infatti, sulla scelta dicome main-eventer di WrestleMania 40. Ma cosa sta accadendo, realmente, attorno alla figura del guerriero scozzese? Recentemente, il wrestler ha vinto il match dell’Elimination Chamber cogliendo il diritto di competere per il titolo nello show più famoso e importante nell’anno di. Fin qui tutto ok, ma un “piccolo” dettaglio funesta questa situazione. Il 38enne è attualmente in scadenza di contratto con la Federazione di Stamford e le trattative, ancora in corso, non hanno prodotto la fatidica fumata bianca. Questo potrebbe portare l’anglosassone ad abbandonare la compagnia subito dopo la notte di Philadelphia., ...

