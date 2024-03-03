TNA | Jake Something promette di vincere una cintura entro fine anno

(Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Dopo l’ultima puntata di TNA iMPACT andata in scena su AXS TV, la compagnia ha rilasciato un video in cui vi èparlare con un cameraman nel backstage. Nel videoparla del suo momento in TNA, del match lottato poco prima contro Laredo Kid eai suoi fan cheladell’avrà unaattorno alla sua vita. Sarà davvero così? Intanto ecco il video completo. EXCLUSIVE: "By the end of this year, I promise you –is going to have gold."We caught up with @immediately following his match against @Laredokidpro1 on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/BDjmEkphyG— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 2, 2024

