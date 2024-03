Paris 2024: Skateboard star Sky Brown sets sights on Los Angeles double after failing to win Olympics surfing spot: Sky Brown will have to content herself with an Olympic Games challenge in Skateboarding after failing in her bid to double up in surfing. Brown won a legion of fans when she claimed a bronze medal in ...eurosport

Skateboard, Alex Sorgente 8° a Dubai: le Olimpiadi si avvicinano insieme ad Alessandro Mazzara: Sul fronte maschile ha vinto lo spagnolo Danny Leon (90.13) davanti allo statunitense Gavin Bottger (89.57) e al danese Viktor Solmunde (89.36), mentre il nostro Alex Sorgente è riuscito a piazzarsi ...oasport

WST Dubai Park 2024: Tate Carew soars in semis to bag pole position for men’s Skateboard final: The 18-year-old American had the crowd fixated as he punched his ticket to the final along with seven other skaters on a night of high-octane action at the Dubai Harbour, streaming live on ...olympics