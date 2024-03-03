Sex and the City torna su Netflix | ecco cosa sappiamo del grande ritorno in Italia

Sex and

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Sex and the City torna su Netflix: ecco cosa sappiamo del grande ritorno in Italia (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Ebbene sì, Sex and the City tornerà su Netflix il 1° aprile. Non è uno scherzo. O perlomeno, forse potrebbe esserlo per l’Italia, ma non per l’America (per adesso non sapremo cosa succederà nel nostro Paese, fatto sta che le cose si stanno muovendo per Netflix USA) Deadline e il New York Times avevano rivelato che Warner Bros. Discovery avesse concluso un accordo per concedere in licenza a Netflix una serie di titoli, tra cui Insecure, Ballers e Six Feet Under. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO di Netflix, ha dichiarato di essere alla ricerca di altri contenuti in licenza.“Credo che, grazie al nostro peso distributivo e al nostro sistema di raccomandazione, a volte possiamo aggiungere più valore alla proprietà intellettuale degli studios rispetto a loro”, ha dichiarato ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

Sex and the spot, salta il ceo di un'azienda finita nel Me too delle agenzie pubblicitarie

  • Sex and

    Geri Halliwell sarebbe rimasta “profondamente umiliata” dopo che una serie di messaggi intimi che il marito Christian Horner avrebbe inviato a una collega ... (ilfattoquotidiano)

  • Sex and

    Rocco casalino, ex portavoce di Palazzo Chigi si è trasferito da poco e a breve andrà ad abitare a Roma, in una nuova casa in via di ristrutturazione che si ... (cultweb)

  • Sex and

    Numerose novità si apprestano ad arricchire il catalogo di Netflix nel mese di marzo 2024: ecco tutti i prossimi arrivi. Il colosso dello streaming video ha ... (velvetmag)

  • Sex and

    Il trailer di Supersex, l’attesissima serie sulla vita di Rocco Siffredi con protagonista Alessandro Borghi nei panni della celebre pornostar, insieme a ... (spettacolo.eu)

  • Sex and

    Alessandro Borghi ha risposto a delle domande sulla serie TV "Supersex" con Rosso Siffredi, il quale ha commentato il pene dell'attore L'articolo Alessandro ... (novella2000)

  • Sex and

    La serie più attesa di Netflix a marzo è Supersex, con Alessandro Borghi nei panni del pornodivo Rocco Siffredi. Ma c’è molto altro da vedere. Per esempio The ... (iodonna)

Altre Notizie

The surprising lifestyle changes that can boost your sex life, from flossing to eating sardines: Fish is a major source of zinc, which supports testosterone production in men and progesterone production in women If your sex life has taken a discernible dip recently, you’re not alone. Studies ...telegraph.co.uk

Pope labels gender ideology ugliest danger: Canceling out the differences between men and women threatens humanity the pontiff has said Pope Francis has condemned gender theory as ...bignewsnetwork

Rita's Reflections: Make accountability great again: We have become so insensitive to any type of abuse in this country, even judges appear ignorant of the fact that the pain of being abused doesn’t magically go away.yahoo

Video di Tendenza

Video Sex and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.