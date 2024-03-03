Road runner

Road runner (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Il pieno godimento sensoriale di uno spiedo di volatile si ottiene abbinando alla carne una salsa finemente speziata, ancor meglio se gustato sotto le stelle di un deserto reale o immaginario. L’esperienza della visione notturna della volta celeste nei deserti porta a una consapevolezza profonda dell’immensità dell’universo che si riflette anche nel gusto quasi celestiale dello spiedo. Mi trovo nuovamente nella Death Valley, tra il Nevada e la California, per la seconda volta nella mia vita. E’ quasi buio e il caldo non accenna a diminuire: si dice che questa notte sarà “fresca” poiché la temperatura scenderà dai 54° di oggi ai 34-35°. D’altronde ci troviamo a più di 50 metri sotto il livello del mare. Contrariamente a quanto si possa pensare, la vita animale qui è abbondante. Ma lasciamo da parte tutte le altre considerazioni: sono tornato qui perché è il territorio del Geococcyx ...
