RISULTATI | GCW Project GCW 01 03 2024

(Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Idello Show andato in scena a Sauget, Illinois: GCWGCWVenerdì 1° Marzo – Sauget, Illinois (USA) Billie Starkz batte Killer Kelly (12:20) Three Way MatchJoey Janela batte Aerial Van Go e Dante Leon (9:37) Six Man Tag Team MatchThrunt (Allie Katch, Effy & Sawyer Wreck) battono Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) & Jack Cartwheel (9:12) Oni El Bendito batte Myron Reed (8:51) Alex Zayne batte Mike Bailey (16:09) Tag Team MatchDeathmatch Royalty (Broski Jimmy, Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander) battono Dan The Dad, KLD & Shazza McKenzie (9:45) JCW Title Match MatchMasha Slamovich (c) batte Arik Cannon (8:44) e mantiene il Titolo GCW World Title MatchBlake Christian (w/Shane Mercer) (c) batte John Wayne Murdoch (w/Reed Bentley) (10:28) e mantiene il Titolo Tag Team ...