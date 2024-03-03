RISULTATI: GCW Project GCW 01.03.2024 (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024)
I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena a Sauget, Illinois:
GCW Project GCWVenerdì 1° Marzo – Sauget, Illinois (USA)
Billie Starkz batte Killer Kelly (12:20)
Three Way MatchJoey Janela batte Aerial Van Go e Dante Leon (9:37)
Six Man Tag Team MatchThrunt (Allie Katch, Effy & Sawyer Wreck) battono Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) & Jack Cartwheel (9:12)
Oni El Bendito batte Myron Reed (8:51)
Alex Zayne batte Mike Bailey (16:09)
Tag Team MatchDeathmatch Royalty (Broski Jimmy, Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander) battono Dan The Dad, KLD & Shazza McKenzie (9:45)
JCW Title Match MatchMasha Slamovich (c) batte Arik Cannon (8:44) e mantiene il Titolo
GCW World Title MatchBlake Christian (w/Shane Mercer) (c) batte John Wayne Murdoch (w/Reed Bentley) (10:28) e mantiene il Titolo
