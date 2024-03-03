Potato Puffs: bocconcini di patate dolci croccanti (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024)
I PotatoPuffs, o bocconcini di patate, sono un piatto delizioso e versatile che piace a grandi e piccini. Questi piccoli bocconi croccanti di purè di patate sono perfetti come spuntino, contorno o piatto principale.
La loro superficie dorata e croccante cela un cuore morbido e cremoso di purè di patate condito e arricchito con formaggio e spezie. In questa ricetta, vi mostreremo come preparare questi irresistibili PotatoPuffs in modo semplice e delizioso. Si tratta anche di una ricetta adatta ad essere preparata con i vostri bambini!
Ingredienti (per circa 24 PotatoPuffs):
600 g di patate o patatedolci
100 g di formaggio Cheddar grattugiato
50 g
