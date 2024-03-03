Open Accelerator | la call di Zcube per le startup della female technology | finanziamenti fino a 100mila euro

Fonte : ildenaro
Open Accelerator, la call di Zcube per le startup della female technology: finanziamenti fino a 100mila euro (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Zcube – Zambon Research Venture annuncia la quinta edizione di Open Accelerator, il programma di accelerazione internazionale per la crescita di startup ad alto potenziale innovativo nel campo delle scienze della vita, che da quest’anno si concentrerà nel settore femtech (female technology) e avrà un nuovo format. L’iniziativa chiama a raccolta chi mira a sviluppare servizi e prodotti che rispondano alle principali esigenze mediche e migliorino il benessere e la salute della donna in aree terapeutiche quali, tra gli altri, ginecologia, salute cardiovascolare, oncologia, salute sessuale, gastroenterologia, nutrizione e salute riproduttiva. La call for application aprirà venerdì 8 marzo 2024, in occasione ...
