Nic Nemeth punta in alto | “Vorrei difendere l’IWGP Global Championship contro Will Ospreay”

Nic Nemeth Hoping For IWGP Global Title Match With Will Ospreay: Nic Nemeth is proud to be the IWGP Global Champion and is ready and willing to put the title on the line against AEW's own Will Ospreay.ewrestlingnews

Nic Nemeth On Potentially Facing Will Ospreay At Forbidden Door: That Could Be Cool As Hell: Speaking with Jamal Niaz for Monopoly Events, Nemeth was asked whether there was anyone in AEW that he would want to face at Forbidden Door, and Will Ospreay was named as a possibility.fightful

Nic Nemeth vuole difendere il titolo contro Will Ospreay: Nic Nemeth in una recente intervista ha rivelato la sua volontà di difendere il suo IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship contro Will Ospreay. L’ex Dolph Ziggler si è senza dubbio fatto un nome nel ...theshieldofwrestling