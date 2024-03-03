Nic Nemeth punta in alto | “Vorrei difendere l’IWGP Global Championship contro Will Ospreay”

Nic Nemeth

Nic Nemeth punta in alto: “Vorrei difendere l’IWGP Global Championship contro Will Ospreay” (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Dopo il licenziamento dalla WWE e la scadenza della clausola di non competizione, Nic Nemeth non ha perso tempo e si è unito subito alla NJPW, ricevendo ben presto ampi consensi. La sua rivalità contro David Finlay, iniziata a WrestkeKingdom 18, è culminata con un match tenutosi a Sapporo, durante l’evento New Beginning; Nemeth è uscito vincitore, conquistando l’IWGP Global Championship. Un fighting champion Parlando con Jamal Niaz di Monopoly Events, Nic ha manifestato un forte desiderio di difendere il suo titolo contro Will Ospreay ma, sottolineando l’importanza di costruire una storyline interessante che porti al match: “Se c’è una storia del tipo, avevo bisogno di mettermi alla prova, ho girato il ...
