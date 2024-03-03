Helldivers 2 Vs Halo | la community fa console war ma il CEO di Arrowhead interviene duramente

Helldivers 2 vs Halo: il CEO di Arrowhead prova a spegnere il fuoco della console war
Helldivers 2 su Xbox potrebbe non arrivare mai, ma qualcuno ritiene che le potenzialità della Forgia in Halo Infinite possano colmare il vuoto. In attesa di ... (game-experience)
Altre Notizie
Helldivers 2 director says there's no need to "compare" it with Halo – "just let gamers enjoy both": Helldivers 2 creative director has hit back at fans pitting the Helldivers 2 franchise against Halo, saying we "need ...eurogamer
Helldivers 2 vs Halo: il CEO di Arrowhead prova a spegnere il fuoco della console war: Dopo essersi fatto portavoce della rabbia degli studi Arrowhead per i giochi fake ispirati a Helldivers 2, il CEO Johan Pilestedt redarguisce un utente sui social che definisce lo shooter spaziale ...everyeye
Helldivers 2 players plead devs to stay away from a notorious live service trend: Helldivers 2 is a game that wears its inspirations and love for its contemporaries on its sleeve. References to everything from Starship Troopers to Halo can be found in its world, but many players ...dotesports