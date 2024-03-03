Helldivers 2 Vs Halo | la community fa console war ma il CEO di Arrowhead interviene duramente

Helldivers Halo

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Fonte : game-experience
Helldivers 2 Vs Halo, la community fa console war ma il CEO di Arrowhead interviene duramente (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Il CEO di Arrowhead Game Studios, Johan Pilestedt, ha deciso di richiamare alcuni fan intenti ad elogiare Helldivers 2 e denigrare Halo, fomentando in questo modo la più classica della console war tra PlayStation 5 ed Xbox Series XS. Il rappresentante del team di sviluppo svedese è infatti intervenuto nella discussione scatenata da un messaggio condiviso da un fan su X (Twitter), dove il nostro ha affermato che la nuova esclusiva PS5 è decisamente superiore alla nota serie con protagonista Master Chief. Ma come dicevamo ad inizio articolo, questo messaggio di Helldivers 2, decisamente denigratorio nei confronti di Halo, non è piaciuto affatto a Johan Pilestedt che ha chiesto ai per quale motivo lanciarsi in simili confronti senza senso: “Perché fare confronti di questo tipo? Lasciate ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

Helldivers 2 vs Halo: il CEO di Arrowhead prova a spegnere il fuoco della console war

  • Helldivers Halo

    Helldivers 2 su Xbox potrebbe non arrivare mai, ma qualcuno ritiene che le potenzialità della Forgia in Halo Infinite possano colmare il vuoto. In attesa di ... (game-experience)

Altre Notizie

Helldivers 2 director says there's no need to "compare" it with Halo – "just let gamers enjoy both": Helldivers 2 creative director has hit back at fans pitting the Helldivers 2 franchise against Halo, saying we "need ...eurogamer

Helldivers 2 vs Halo: il CEO di Arrowhead prova a spegnere il fuoco della console war: Dopo essersi fatto portavoce della rabbia degli studi Arrowhead per i giochi fake ispirati a Helldivers 2, il CEO Johan Pilestedt redarguisce un utente sui social che definisce lo shooter spaziale ...everyeye

Helldivers 2 players plead devs to stay away from a notorious live service trend: Helldivers 2 is a game that wears its inspirations and love for its contemporaries on its sleeve. References to everything from Starship Troopers to Halo can be found in its world, but many players ...dotesports

Video di Tendenza

Video Helldivers Halo
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.