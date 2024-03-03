Greedfall 2, early access nel corso dell’estate per testare le novità (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024)
L’accesso anticipato di Greedfall 2 sarà disponibile da quest’estate. Per la prima volta il team di sviluppo ha deciso di ricorrere all’earlyaccess, aprendo le porte al prologo del videogioco.
Greedfall era riuscito a conquistare le attenzioni di giocatori e critica, anche se non aveva le potenzialità dei grandi giochi tripla A. Per il sequel, gli sviluppatori intendono alzare l’asticella sotto tutti i punti di vista. Il producer Reda Isber ha dichiarato:
Greedfall 2 di sicuro è un gioco molto più ambizioso del promo. Quindi l’earlyaccess sembrava la giusta scelta da fare. Facciamo molto affidamento su questo accesso anticipato per raccogliere le opinioni degli utenti e vedere se stiamo andando nella direzione giusta.
Il CEO del team
