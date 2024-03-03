Golf: Lowry, Skinns e Eckroat sono il terzetto di testa dopo tre giorni al Cognizant Classic 2024 (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024)
Shane Lowry ha vinto due stagioni fa sul PGA National, e con un terzo giro da favola lancia fortissimo la sua candidatura per imporsi di nuovo. Al CognizantClassic2024 però la battaglia è aperta, con David Skinns e Austin Eckroat a condividere la vetta con l’irlandese. Il terzetto, dopo 54 buche, guarda tutti dall’alto con lo score totale di -13, staccando i primi inseguitori di ben tre colpi.
Tra i tre davanti il giro migliore lo hanno portato a casa Lowry e Skinns, entrambi hanno terminato il loro moving day con un ottimo -5 (66 colpi). Per l’irlandese un solo inciampo, alla 13, poi tre birdie suddivisi alla perfezione tra prime e seconde nove; l’inglese invece ha realizzato un terzo giro senza errori, guadagnando ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
