FC 24 FANTASY FC TRACKER

(Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Torna anche quest’anno ildedicato alle card Fanta FC, guida che vi permetterà di seguire l’andamento di queste card e di scoprire quando riceveranno un upgrade Ricordiamo che Le cardFC sono speciali carte dinamiche, ossia che hanno la possibilità di aumentare di overall al verificarsi di determinate condizioni legate alle prestazioni individuali e di squadra In particolare: +1 IF se il giocatore segnerà/fornirà un assist nelle prossime 4 partite di campionato (per gli attaccanti/centrocampisti), o in caso di Clean Sheet, ossia se la porta resterà imbattuta (per i difensori). Affinche il clean sheet sia ritenuto valido il difensore deve aver giocato almeno 60 minuti +1 IF se la loro squadra vincerà almeno 2 delle prossime 4 partite di campionato +1 IF se il giocatore farà almeno 3 presenze nelle prossime 4 partite di ...

This dark FANTASY action roguelike has my attention, and a free demo: You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals TRACKER to net yourself some bargains.pcgamesn

Final FANTASY 7 Rebirth's Massive Open World Makes its Map Menu More Valuable Than Ever: Players could realy on just the mini-map in Final FANTASY 7 Remake, but Rebirth's size and exploration make the full map menu a necessity.gamerant

Greek mythology meets Dead Space in new dark FANTASY Metroidvania game: A new Metroidvania title has been unveiled titled Somber Echoes, drawing inspiration from ancient Greek tragedies blended with modern sci-fi.pcgamesn