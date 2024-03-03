Burnley-Bournemouth domenica 03 marzo 2024 ore 14 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Burnley-Bournemouth (domenica 03 marzo 2024 ore 14:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Il Bournemouth è reduce dall’eliminazione dalla FA per mano del Leicester ai tempi supplementari ma avendo giocato martedì sera e fatto diversi cambi non dovrebbe essere svantaggiato dal punto di vista della freschezza contro un Burnley disperato e a digiuno di vittorie da otto giornate con ben sei sconfitte. E’ la classifica di Premier League InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
