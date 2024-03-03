Booker T: “Sting avrebbe faticato parecchio senza Darby Allin in AEW” (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024)
Questa notte Sting darà il suo addio al wrestling: l’icona degli anni ’90 appenderà gli stivali al chiodo dopo una carriera immensa, fatta di momenti che hanno segnato in maniera indelebile il mondo del wrestling. Nel 2015 la carriera di The Franchise sembrava essere giunta al termine a causa di un brutto infortunio patito nel suo ultimo incontro in WWE, ma il tempo e la AEW gli hanno offerto la possibilità di chiudere la sua avventura nel wrestling alle sue condizioni.
Nel corso del suo podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T ha parlato di Sting e della grande notte che quest’ultimo si appresta a vivere. Il 5 volte campione WCW ha poi aggiunto che senza l’incredibile aiuto di DarbyAllin, l’avventura dello Stinger alla corte di Tony Khan non sarebbe stata ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
