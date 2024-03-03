AEW | Chris Jericho da il suo contributo pagando il funerale di Virgil

AEW Chris

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: Chris Jericho da il suo contributo pagando il funerale di Virgil (Di domenica 3 marzo 2024) Lo scorso 28 febbraio si è spento Virgil, storica figura conosciuta prima negli anni passati in World Wrestling Federation (l’attuale WWE) e poi nella World Championship Wrestling. Dopo il ritiro arrivato con la chiusura della WCW, Virgil fece qualche sporadica comparsa in WWE fino a lasciare definitivamente la compagnia nel 2010 senza grande successo. Dopo una morte arrivata (si presume) per ictus e demenza, si spegne ufficialmente un volto che nel suo piccolo ha scritto un capitolo di storia attraverso la lunga faida/alleanza con Ted Di Biase. In merito a Virgil, secondo alcune fonti Chris Jericho pare abbia donato il costo del suo funerale che pare ammonti all’incirca a 5.000$.
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Chris Jericho su Sting: “Nessuno ha da dire qualcosa di negativo su di lui”

  • AEW Chris

    Questa notte, durante la messa in onda di AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone ha annunciato che Daniel Garcia affronterà Christian Cage per il Titolo ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Chris

    Chris Jericho è uno dei pilastri dell’AEW, essendo stato presente fin dal primo episodio di Dynamite ed essendo anche stato il primo AEW World Champion. ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Chris

    Questa notte a Dynamite Adam Copeland e Daniel Garcia si sono affrontati in quello che doveva essere una sorta di spareggio per determinare il prossimo ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Chris

    Ieri notte a Collision, Adam Copeland ha parlato ai fan spiegando il motivo per cui continua imperterrito ad inseguire Christian ed il suo TNT Title. Al ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Chris

    Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin e Chris Jericho vs Matt Sydal sono solo due degli incontri in programma nella prossima puntata di Rampage, che andrà in onda ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Chris

    In apertura di show, uno stoico Dustin Rhodes ha dovuto cedere il passo al campione TBS, Christian Cage. In un match risultato poi confusionario e quasi ... (zonawrestling)

Altre Notizie

AEW's Chris Jericho Recalls Trying To Get Into ECW For A Year: Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has had one of the most eventful careers in all of wrestling, based solely on how many companies he has wrestled for, whether it's CMLL and AAA in Mexico, NJPW ...wrestlinginc

2024 AEW Revolution: Start time, live stream, how to watch online, preview, card, matches: AEW is back on PPV, and it's a special occasion. The promotion is back in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday for AEW Revolution -- an event that will mark the end of a legendary career as Sting will ...cbssports

5 Best Matches At AEW Revolution: This match may be up there with the best opening matches in AEW PPV history. Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho tore the house down with their in-ring storytelling at AEW Revolution. The Mad King took ...yahoo

Video di Tendenza

Video AEW Chris
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.