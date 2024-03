WWE | Rey Mysterio ritorna a Smackdown dopo il lungo infortunio

Smackdown: The Rock issues a shocking callenge: The Rock returned to SmackDown and answered Cody Rhodes' challenge by offering a counter-challenge to main event WrestleMania.thesouthafrican

Surprise WWE SmackDown Appearance: Rey Mysterio Emerges to Aid Carlito in Victory Over Santos Escobar: A familiar face returned to the WWE arena on SmackDown as WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio made an unexpected appearance. After several months of recovery from surgery on a torn meniscus sustained last ...msn

WWE SmackDown Results, March 2: Randy Orton Takes On Theory, We Hear From The Rock And Roman Reigns: WWE SmackDown’s latest episode on March 1 was jampacked with ... Escobar recovers and sneaks up on Carlito to land an enzuigiri. All of a sudden Rey Mysterio’s music hits as the wrestler makes his way ...news18