WWE | Il Judgment Day verrà privato di parte dei titoli di coppia in vista di WrestleMania 40?

WWE Judgment

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Il Judgment Day verrà privato di parte dei titoli di coppia in vista di WrestleMania 40? (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) WrestleMania 40 sembra essere in fase di definizione, con diverse storyline che sono state stabilite per le due serate nel corso dell’ultima settimana. La puntata di ieri sera di SmackDown ha contribuito a determinare la maggior parte della card. Tra gli sviluppi più interessanti dell’episodio, Nick Aldis ha parlato nel backstage della situazione relativa agli Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Il General Manager ha dichiarato che lui e Adam Pearce hanno in programma un annuncio relativo ai titoli tag, in particolare in vista di WM 40. L’annuncio sarà probabilmente che i Tag Team Championship di Raw e SmackDown saranno divisi. Questo significherebbe immediatamente che Damian Priest e Finn Balor saranno costretti a rinunciare alle cinture blu, rimanendo campioni nel brand rosso. Possibili scenari Anche se ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

WWE Raw Report 26/02/2024 (2/3) - Il Judgment Day vuole l'oro

  • WWE Judgment

    Adesso è ufficiale, Pete Dunne e Tyler Bate saranno i prossimi sfidanti per l’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship dop aver sconfitto #DIY nell’ultimo ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Judgment

    Durante la puntata di Smackdown della scorsa notte, la WWE ha annunciato un mini torneo per decretare i nuovi sfidanti del <Strong>JudgmentStrong> Day in quel di ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Judgment

    Questa notte a Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor e Damian Priest) ha difeso con successo l’Undisputed Tag Team Championship dopo aver ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Judgment

    Nelle ultime settimane una dello cose più interessanti e che stanno funzionando è sicuramente la storia fra il Judgment Day e R-Truth. Infatti a ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Judgment

    R-Truth ha costantemente cercato di farsi coinvolgere nel Judgment Day a Monday Night Raw. Ha persino fatto squadra con The Miz nel Day 1 dello show ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Judgment

    Nelle ultime settimane il ritorno di R-Truth ha creato gran caos in quel di Raw, in particolare nel Judgment Day, diventato oggetto delle attenzioni e ... (zonawrestling)

Altre Notizie

Dakota Kai’s Shocking Turn on Bayley on the Road to WrestleMania 40: I n an unexpected turn of events on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Dakota Kai switched sides, shocking her onscreen ally Bayley and the WWE Universe. As the two teamed up ag ...msn

Grande ritorno spiana la strada per un nuovo match a WrestleMania XL a SmackDown: Dopo mesi di assenza a causa di un infortunio ad una gamba, l'Hall of Famer torna questa notte a SmackDown per attaccare il suo avversario ...worldwrestling

WWE SmackDown Results 3/1 - The Kabuki Warriors Vs. Bayley & Dakota Kai, The Bloodline Appears: This is Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 1, 2024, featuring a tag team match between Asuka & Kairi Sane, and Bayley & Dakota Kai!wrestlinginc

Video di Tendenza

Video WWE Judgment
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.