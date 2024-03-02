WWE | Charlotte Flair nel mirino di una star… di Netflix

(Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Su, alcuni mesi fa, è stata pubblicata una docuserie intitolata “Wrestlers”. I protagonisti della serie sono le star della Ohio Valley Wrestling, federazione indipendente di proprietà di Al Snow, nota per essere stata la casa di tanti grandi nomi come John Cena, Batista e Randy Orton in passato. Una delle protagoniste indiscusse della serie è stata una lottatrice di soli 24 anni di nome Hollyhood Hailey J; la giovane promessa, inoltre, era sul punto di ottenere un provino per la WWE ma è saltato tutto a causa di alcuni problemi medici non specificati. Talento e ambizione Nel corso di un’intervista rilasciata a Steve Fall di “WrestlingNews.co”, Hollyhood ha confermato di aver saltato il provino per la WWE a causa della mancata autorizzazione dei medici: “Sto facendo molte più convention. In questo momento siamo al New England Fan Fest. Avevo un ...

