WWE | Bayley è rimasta da sola | anche Dakota Kai le ha voltato le spalle

WWE Bayley

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Bayley è rimasta da sola, anche Dakota Kai le ha voltato le spalle (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Quella di stanotte è stata una serata importante per Dakota Kai, che è tornata sul ring a distanza di 10 mesi dal grave infortunio al crociato. Un ritorno sul ring al fianco di Bayley contro le ex compagne di stable, le Kabuki Warriors. Fino a stanotte Dakota era l’unica delle Damage CTRL ad essersi schierata dalla parte di Bayley e qualche settimana fa l’aveva aiutata a scacciare le giapponesi dal ring. Questa notte però un altro colpo di scena, con la Role Model che è stata abbandonata dall’unica alleata che le era rimasta. Tu quoque Il tag team match è durato davvero poco, le Kabuki Warriors sono state brave ad isolare Bayley sin dalle prime fasi del match e quando la vincitrice della Royal Rumble era pronta a dare il tag, Dakota Kai si ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

WWE: Bayley è rimasta da sola, anche Dakota Kai le ha voltato le spalle

  • WWE Bayley

    Dopo diverse lamentele online per il “nuovo” poster di Wrestlemania XL, che escludeva Bayley nonostante la vittoria nel Royal Rumble Match femminile. La ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Bayley

    La scorsa settimana lo screzio tra Bayley e il resto delle Damage CTRL ha portato la vincitrice della Royal Rumble femminile a scegliere Iyo Sky come ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Bayley

    Jade Cargill ha fatto il suo attesissimo debutto in WWE nel corso del Royal Rumble match femminile della scorsa setimana, entrando con il numero 28 ed ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Bayley

    Questa notte a SmackDown oltre alla decisione di Cody Rhodes, vincitore della Royal Rumble maschile, era attesa quella di Bayley che ha trionfato nella ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Bayley

    Nonostante tutti i buoni propositi nel voler scegliere Rhea Ripley come avversaria per Wrestlemania XL, durante l’ultimo episodio di Raw Bayley non ha ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Bayley

    Cody Rhodes e Bayley sono i rispettivi vincitori della Royal Rumble maschile e femminile del 2024. Cody è riuscito per la seconda volta in carriera a ... (zonawrestling)

Altre Notizie

Dakota Kai Turns on Bayley, Aligns with Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown 3/1: In a stunning display of treachery on the March 1st edition of WWE SmackDown, Dakota Kai turned her back on Bayley, aligning herself with the rest of the Damage CTRL faction in the process. Bayley was ...msn

WWE SmackDown Results, March 2: Randy Orton Takes On Theory, We Hear From The Rock And Roman Reigns: WWE SmackDown’s latest episode on March 1 was jampacked with ... Stratton then finishes off her opponent with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. The Kabuki Warriors vs Bayley and Dakota Kai Sane starts the ...news18

WWE SmackDown: Best and Worst Moments Include The Rock's Counter Challenge, Main Event Questions, and More: Bayley's facial expressions sold this all so well ... as does tonight's win. Hopefully, WWE can pick up on the plans they had when Rey was hurt and give the group some new momentum, as this feud still ...comicbook

Video di Tendenza

Video WWE Bayley
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.