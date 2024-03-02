WWE: Austin Theory e Randy Orton trasformano un possibile botch in un bellissimo spot (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024)
Si sa spesso gli errori, più comunemente chiamati “botch” possono capitare a chiunque durante un match, dai più giovani ai più esperti e se qualche volta possono essere definiti clamorosi ed evidenti, altre sta agli atleti “aggiustare” la situazione in corso d’opera.
Randy scivola, Austin rimedia
Un botch è capitato anche nel main event di SmackDown nel match fra RandyOrton e AustinTheory. Infatti durante uno spot ad uno degli angoli del ring, The Viper manca l’appoggio e scivola non riuscendo a completare adeguatamente la sua mossa, ma AustinTheory è riuscito in un batter d’occhio e anche grazie al suo atletismo a connettere uno spot molto bello, facendo così ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Altre Notizie
WWE 2K24: All new modes, features & specifications: Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming WWE 2K24. Read here to know about all the new modes, features and specifications.khelnow
Former WWE champion will get involved in the feud between Logan Paul and Randy Orton, says veteran (Exclusive): Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Kevin Owens will also be involved in the potential feud between Logan Paul and Randy Orton.msn
WWE 2K24: Newest Additions to Universe Mode, MyGM and More Ahead of Release Date: WWE 2K24 hits shelves this coming week and fans will be presented with a game that includes several new additions, upgrades to favorite modes, and ...bleacherreport