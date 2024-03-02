Video | Jill Biden critica Donald Trump nel suo discorso alle elettori donne

Video: Jill Biden critica Donald Trump nel suo discorso alle elettori donne (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Jill Biden attacca Donald Trump durante un discorso rivolto alle elettrici La First Lady Jill Biden ha colpito duramente l’ex presidente Donald Trump in un discorso focalizzato sulle questioni che interessano le donne elettrici. Messaggio per il pubblico femminile Nel suo intervento, Biden ha sottolineato l’importanza del voto femminile e ha criticato le politiche passate, L'articolo proviene da News Nosh.
