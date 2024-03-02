The Strangers | la nuova trilogia horror sarà distinta dai due film originali

(Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) The: Chapter 1, primo capitolo di una previstain uscita nel 2024 (con tutti e tre i capitoli) e legata all’universo dei due, dal titolo simile, The(2008) e The: Prey At Night (2018), non rappresenterà però né un remake né un reboot delle pellicole; a confermarlo è Renny Harlin, regista della, che in un recente intervista ha spiegato come i duecapostipite verranno comunque omaggiati attraverso easter egg e citazioni varie, ma che, alla fine di tutto, The: Chapter 1, The: Chapter 2 e The: Chapter 3 faranno storia a sé. Di seguito, il trailer di The ...

From the India Today archives (2003) | India’s overweight, unhealthy teens: A Lancet study says obesity rates in children and adolescents increased four times between 1990 and 2022. Why India could be a significant contributor ...indiatoday.in

How to master the art of small talk: To ensure you’re leading with curiosity, experts and small talk enthusiasts offer their best advice to strike up a conversation with Strangers and familiar faces alike, without relying on ...vox

What Is Going on With the British Royal Family This Week: While the British royals are no Strangers to a life in the spotlight, this week, the intense media focus was perhaps unexpected as speculation about Kate Middleton's health and recovery reached a ...ca.news.yahoo