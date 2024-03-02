The Strangers | la nuova trilogia horror sarà distinta dai due film originali

The Strangers

The Strangers, la nuova trilogia horror sarà distinta dai due film originali (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) The Strangers: Chapter 1, primo capitolo di una prevista trilogia horror in uscita nel 2024 (con tutti e tre i capitoli) e legata all’universo dei due film, dal titolo simile, The Strangers (2008) e The Strangers: Prey At Night (2018), non rappresenterà però né un remake né un reboot delle pellicole originali; a confermarlo è Renny Harlin, regista della nuova trilogia, che in un recente intervista ha spiegato come i due film capostipite verranno comunque omaggiati attraverso easter egg e citazioni varie, ma che, alla fine di tutto, The Strangers: Chapter 1, The Strangers: Chapter 2 e The Strangers: Chapter 3 faranno storia a sé. Di seguito, il trailer di The ...
