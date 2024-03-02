The Strangers | il trailer dà inizio a una nuova trilogia horror

The Strangers: il trailer dà inizio a una nuova trilogia horror (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) La Lionsgate ha diffuso il trailer del primo capitolo di una nuova trilogia su The Strangers Lionsgate ha rilasciato il trailer del suo prossimo film horror. The Stranger – Chapter One è il primo film della nuova trilogia diretta da Renny Harlin, reduce della regia di Die Hard 2. Il nuovo reboot è basato sul cult horror originale del 2008 diretto da Bryan Bettino, che ripercorre le vicende di una giovane coppia terrorizzata da tre sconosciuti nascosti dietro una maschera. Nel nuovo film che dà il via ad una nuova trilogia, Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), interpreta una giovane donna che inizia una nuova vita con il suo fidanzato. Durante una sosta di viaggio in un’isolata casa di ...
