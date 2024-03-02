The Chosen | su TV 2000 l’innovativa serie sulla vita di Gesù

The Chosen

The Chosen, su TV 2000 l’innovativa serie sulla vita di Gesù (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Dal 4 marzo arriva su TV 2000 The Chosen (Il Prescelto) serie televisiva sulla vita di Gesù. Questo dramma storico debutta alle 20:55 per la prima volta in chiaro in Italia. Si tratta della prima serie in più stagioni dedicata a Cristo. Nato negli Stati Uniti grazie a un progetto di crowdfunding, il titolo fu lanciato sul web, fruibile gratuitamente, nel 2019 e su varie piattaforme televisive a pagamento. Oggi la serie vanta 770 milioni di visualizzazioni per i singoli episodi e sui social ha oltre 12 milioni di follower. Al momento la serie è giunta alla terza stagione, sulle sette previste, per un totale di 60 episodi. The Chosen è diretta da Dallas Jenkins, che è anche nel team di sceneggiatori. Il ruolo di ...
