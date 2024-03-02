The Abandons | Lucas Till | Nick Robinson | Diana Silvers e altre nuove aggiunte al cast della serie western

(Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) IlThedi Kurt Sutter si arricchisce con nuovi attori. The, lad'azione di Kurt Sutter per Netflix, ha aggiunto sei personaggi regolari al(MacGyver),(Maid),(La rivincita delle sfigate), Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us), Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale) e Natalia del Riego (Hail Mary).interpreta Garret Van Ness,è Elias Teller,è Dahlia Teller, Johnson è Albert Mason, Franciosi è Trisha Van Ness e Del Riego è Lilla Belle. Come già annunciato, Lena Headey e ...

Kim Kardashian 'Abandons' dream career in law: Here's why: Kim Kardashian decided to give up on law career in order to prioritise her family and other business ventures, claims a PR expert.For the unversed, the reality TV star was extremely passionate ...thenews.pk

Kurt Sutter's 'The Abandons' expands cast with six new stars: The Abandons cast continues to grow with the addition of six new members to star in the upcoming Netflix western drama. Previously keeping their cards close to the chest, the detective ...thenews.pk

Peninsula Health Abandons appeal of landmark Federal Court judgment: Thousands of young Victorian doctors could soon claim millions of dollars in unpaid wages after Peninsula Health abandoned its appeal of a landmark wage theft case.thechronicle.au