Superman: Wendell Pierce interpreterà Perry White nel film di James Gunn (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) La produzione di Superman ha annunciato che Wendell Pierce interpreterà Perry White, direttore del Daily Planet, nel film di James Gunn. Nel cast del film Superman, scritto e diretto da James Gunn, ci sarà anche Wendell Pierce, con la parte di Perry White. L'attore, famoso per aver recitato in The Wire e recentemente in Jack Ryan, è il più recente arrivo confermato tra gli interpreti, a poche ore dall'inizio delle riprese. Il personaggio affidato a Pierce Il protagonista di Superman sarà David Corenswet nella parte di Clark Kent, mentre Rachel Brosnahan sarà Lois Lane, ...
