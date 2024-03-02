**Pse | standing ovation al congresso per Schmit | ' io sto con Mattarella' **

**Pse: standing ovation al congresso per Schmit, 'io sto con Mattarella'** (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Roma, 2 mar. (Adnkronos) - "Vorrei mandare un messaggio all'Alde e al Ppe: siate fedeli e coerenti con la vostra storia. Guardate qui in Italia: c'è un governo di estrema destra che si oppone a un salario minimo che garantisca condizioni di vita dignitose, ai giorni soprattutto. A Pisa si reprime la libertà dei nostri giovani di manifestare in sicurezza: io sto con il presidente Mattarella, con i ragazzi i manganelli sono un fallimento. Uniti contro la destra estrema". Così il candidato Pse alla commissione Ue, Nicolas Schmit, al congresso a Roma.
