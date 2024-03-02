Mad God, la recensione del film
Amadeus incontra al Teatro Ariston i giornalisti arrivati a seguire la 74esima edizione del Festival della canzone italiana (corriere)
Roma, 5 feb. (Adnkronos) - "Preoccupato? Non ho avuto ancora tempo di preoccuparmi, perché sono sveglio dalle cinque di mattina, faccio mille cose, la sera ... (liberoquotidiano)
alla fine frignare paga sempre. Una verità antica e infallibile. Lo sa bene il maestro della specialità Fabio Fazio, che tanto si era lagnato del “gravissimo” ... (liberoquotidiano)
Altre Notizie
Mad God, la recensione: il genio della stop-motion e un mondo disgustoso in perenne autodistruzione: La recensione di Mad God: l'uscita homevideo di Midnight Factory permette di apprezzare il monumentale lavoro in stop-motion di Phil Tippett durato trent'anni per rappresentare la cupa visione di un ...movieplayer
Coronation Street fans 'praying' as they issue demand over Daisy and work out Bethany's next move: The character, played by actor Charlotte Jordan, faced a tough year last year which started after being subjected to a horrifying acid attack. The barmaid's life was turned upside down when her ...manchestereveningnews.co.uk
Missy Elliott Responds to Cardi B's New Song Sampling "She's a B*tch" With Heart Emojis: Others pointed to Ski Mask the Slump God’s 2017 song “Catch Me Outside,” which also ... “Sounds kinda familiar.” But Ski Mask wasn’t mad about Cardi’s song—even though it does appear that she borrows ...complex