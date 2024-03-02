Mad God | la recensione | il genio della stop-motion e un mondo disgustoso in perenne autodistruzione

Mad God

Mad God, la recensione: il genio della stop-motion e un mondo disgustoso in perenne autodistruzione (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) La recensione di Mad God: l'uscita homevideo di Midnight Factory permette di apprezzare il monumentale lavoro in stop-motion di Phil Tippett durato trent'anni per rappresentare la cupa visione di un universo delirante votato all'autodistruzione. Un'allucinante, ermetica e debordante opera di animazione densa di significati, frutto del genio di Phil Tippett e di un lavoro lungo trent'anni. Basterebbe questo per capire l'importanza dell'uscita homevideo della Midnight Factory di Plaion, che permette finalmente di apprezzare Mad God, monumentale opera omnia del pluripremiato mago degli effetti speciali che ha lavorato con Spielberg e Lucas, nonché riconosciuto maestro della stop-motion. Come vedremo in questa recensione, ...
Mad God, la recensione del film

