ICW | Info & Card finale “Bestya Slam #2” con Santino Marella

(Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Lee ladi “#2”, in programma Domenica 3 Marzo al Magika Disco Club di Bagnolo Cremasco (CR), che vede il ritorno in Italia dell’ex-pluricampione WWE: ICW#2Domenica 3 Marzo – Bagnolo Cremasco (CR)Magika Disco Club – SS. Paullese Km 29 Inizio Show Ore 16.00 –line Biglietti 3351208244 Six Man Tag Team Match, Jesse Jones e Alessandro Maria Bosio Vs Lupo, Doblone e Machete TitoloLuca Bjorn (c) Vs ??? Titolo Femminile ICWIrene (c) Vs Myla Grace Titolo Pesi Leggeri ICWZoom (c) Vs Nick Freddi Titoli di Coppia ICW2 Cool 4 You (Falco; ...

What Rangers players made of Pedro Caixinha's bush barney with fans as Kenny Miller leaves everyone in stitches: The image of the Portuguese standing in the shrubbery after Progres Niederkorn defeat is iconic but players had to learn second hand.dailyrecord.co.uk

Over 23,000 Pakistani nationals jailed in foreign prisons: Report: Over 23000 Pakistani nationals have been jailed in the foreign prisons including 15,587 convicts, the Pakistan's Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was Informed on Tuesday, The Express Tribune ...msn

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists: The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (Zuj) has condemned a recent wave of harassment, cyber attacks, and intimidation of journalists by State and non-State actors, describing it as an existential threat ...msn