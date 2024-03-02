Hockey inline serie B Warpigs in campo a Roma e Civitavecchia

Hockey Serie A. Il Roller non sa più vincere. Sconfitta choc con Giovinazzo
Si torna in campo nella SERIE B di HOCKEY in linea e il programma della 15ª giornata offre lo scontro fra le prime due della classe. Vicenza, saldamente al ... (sport.quotidiano)
Valida prestazione della Libertas Hockey Forlì, che conquista in casa la finale di Coppa Italia battendo 3-0 la Spv Vecchia Viareggio. Nell’ultimo atto della ... (sport.quotidiano)
Altre Notizie
Milano Quanta-Asiago. Torna il match scudetto e si accende la rivalità: Lo scontro diretto tra Milano Quanta e Asiago Vipers deciderà il leader del Master Round di Serie A di Hockey inline, con i meneghini in cerca di riscatto dopo le recenti sconfitte. Sarà lo scontro ...ilgiorno
