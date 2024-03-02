Hearts-Celtic domenica 03 marzo 2024 ore 13 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Celtic star demand made ahead of Hearts clash as Motherwell star tipped for big money move: However, this season has been less productive for the 29-year-old forward after he has found the net on just 13 occasions as Rodgers looks to lead Celtic to a third consecutive Premiership title.edinburghnews.scotsman

Team News: McGregor misses out as Lagerbielke comes in from the cold to be on the Celtic bench: After being substituted against Dundee and missing training Callum McGregor is absent from the Celtic side to face Hearts today. Cameron Carter-Vickers takes on the captaincy as McGregor misses out ...videocelts

Keevins jumps on the "Good girl" bandwagon, and tells us all the Celtic boss will be gone by May: It was inevitable that Keevins would have to have his bite-sized chunk when it came to the “Good girl” controversy from last weekend. After all, this guy rarely has an original thought when it comes ...msn