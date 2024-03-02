Golf | Syme e Brown guidano a un giro dalla fine all’SDC Championship 2024 | Francesco Laporta nella lotta di testa

Golf Syme

Golf: Syme e Brown guidano a un giro dalla fine all’SDC Championship 2024, Francesco Laporta nella lotta di testa (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Terminato da pochi minuti, sui St. Francis Links dell’Eastern Cape, il terzo giro dell’SDC Championship 2024. Resta leader a -11 l’inglese Daniel Brown, ma non è più da solo: lo raggiunge lo scozzese Connor Syme, grazie a un bel -5 che ne rilancia le ambizioni con annesso recupero di cinque posizioni. Terza posizione per il sudafricano Robin Williams, l’americano James Nicholas e l’inglese Andy Sullivan (autore di non uno, ma due eagle), senz’altro il più accreditato dei tre che si trovano con lo score di -9. Alle loro spalle, un colpo indietro, il francese David Ravetto e l’altro USA Jordan Gumberg. Golf, Cauley in testa a sorpresa dopo 36 buche al Cognizant Classic. I big inseguono, ancora un taglio mancato per Francesco Molinari E se l’ottava ...
Golf, Daniel Brown vola al comando dell'SDC Championship a metà gara. Francesco Laporta ottimo nono

    Dopo una settimana di pausa è ripartito a gonfie vele il DP World Tour 2024, che fa tappa in Kenya per inaugurare tre settimane consecutive nel continente ...

