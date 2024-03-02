Ghost of Tsushima su PC | l’annuncio è imminente | secondo un noto insider

Ghost Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima su PC: l’annuncio è imminente, secondo un noto insider (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Ghost of Tsushima parrebbe essere il prossimo gioco targato PlayStation in arrivo su PC, con l’insider Nick Baker che ha inoltre suggerito che questa novità dovrebbe godere di un annuncio “imminente”. Nello specifico il co-fondatore di Xbox Era, nonché noto insider del mondo dei videogiochi, ha affermato di aver scoperto da alcune sue fonti che l’annuncio della versione per Personal Computer del gioco con protagonista Jin Sakai è in programma “molto presto”. Non contento di questo, Nick Baker ha aggiunto che Sony ha intenzione di effettuare il reveal ufficiale di Ghost of Tsushima già “intorno al 5 marzo”, ragion per cui tra appena pochi giorni sapremo se questa indiscrezione sarà confermata oppure immediatamente smentita. Proprio in ...
