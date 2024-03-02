FC 24 FANTASY FC TRACKER

(Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Torna anche quest’anno ildedicato alle card Fanta FC, guida che vi permetterà di seguire l’andamento di queste card e di scoprire quando riceveranno un upgrade Ricordiamo che Le cardFC sono speciali carte dinamiche, ossia che hanno la possibilità di aumentare di overall al verificarsi di determinate condizioni legate alle prestazioni individuali e di squadra In particolare: +1 IF se il giocatore segnerà/fornirà un assist nelle prossime 4 partite di campionato (per gli attaccanti/centrocampisti), o in caso di Clean Sheet, ossia se la porta resterà imbattuta (per i difensori). Affinche il clean sheet sia ritenuto valido il difensore deve aver giocato almeno 60 minuti +1 IF se la loro squadra vincerà almeno 2 delle prossime 4 partite di campionato +1 IF se il giocatore farà almeno 3 presenze nelle prossime 4 partite di ...

Playoff magic: How Iroquois snapped a 50-year District 10 title drought in boys basketball: Iroquois' stunning playoff run now includes a District 10 championship, the school's first boys basketball crown since 1974. The Braves beat Cambridge Springs for the 2A title. Both teams advance to ...sports.yahoo

MLB free agency 2023-24 TRACKER: Matt Chapman reportedly joining Giants on 3-year, $54 million deal: Third baseman Matt Chapman reportedly agreed Friday on a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants, according to multiple reports. The deal reportedly includes opt-outs after both the first and ...sports.yahoo

EA FC 24 FANTASY FC Team 2 squad – huge Heroes join Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG stars: The EA FC 24 FANTASY FC Team 2 squad has been released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it has an incredible collection of FANTASY FC Heroes included ...mirror.co.uk