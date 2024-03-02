FC 24 FANTASY FC TRACKER

FANTASY TRACKER

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a imiglioridififa©

Fonte : imiglioridififa
FC 24 FANTASY FC TRACKER (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Torna anche quest’anno il TRACKER dedicato alle card Fanta FC, guida che vi permetterà di seguire l’andamento di queste card e di scoprire quando riceveranno un upgrade Ricordiamo che Le card FANTASY FC sono speciali carte dinamiche, ossia che hanno la possibilità di aumentare di overall al verificarsi di determinate condizioni legate alle prestazioni individuali e di squadra In particolare: +1 IF se il giocatore segnerà/fornirà un assist nelle prossime 4 partite di campionato (per gli attaccanti/centrocampisti), o in caso di Clean Sheet, ossia se la porta resterà imbattuta (per i difensori). Affinche il clean sheet sia ritenuto valido il difensore deve aver giocato almeno 60 minuti +1 IF se la loro squadra vincerà almeno 2 delle prossime 4 partite di campionato +1 IF se il giocatore farà almeno 3 presenze nelle prossime 4 partite di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su imiglioridififa

EA FC 24 Fantasy upgrade tracker: All requirements explained

  • FANTASY TRACKER

    Torna anche quest’anno il TRACKER dedicato alle card Fanta FC, guida che vi permetterà di seguire l’andamento di queste card e di scoprire quando riceveranno ... (imiglioridififa)

  • FANTASY TRACKER

    Torna anche quest’anno il TRACKER dedicato alle card Fanta FC, guida che vi permetterà di seguire l’andamento di queste card e di scoprire quando riceveranno ... (imiglioridififa)

  • FANTASY TRACKER

    Le magiche notti delle coppe europee sono tornate in EA Sports FC 24. In questo articolo aggiorneremo in real time sul numero di Vittorie e della ... (fifaultimateteam)

Altre Notizie

Playoff magic: How Iroquois snapped a 50-year District 10 title drought in boys basketball: Iroquois' stunning playoff run now includes a District 10 championship, the school's first boys basketball crown since 1974. The Braves beat Cambridge Springs for the 2A title. Both teams advance to ...sports.yahoo

MLB free agency 2023-24 TRACKER: Matt Chapman reportedly joining Giants on 3-year, $54 million deal: Third baseman Matt Chapman reportedly agreed Friday on a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants, according to multiple reports. The deal reportedly includes opt-outs after both the first and ...sports.yahoo

EA FC 24 FANTASY FC Team 2 squad – huge Heroes join Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG stars: The EA FC 24 FANTASY FC Team 2 squad has been released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it has an incredible collection of FANTASY FC Heroes included ...mirror.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video FANTASY TRACKER
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.