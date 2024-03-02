Fallout | Nolan parla della serie tv e mostra una nuova foto

(Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Jonathan, produttore esecutivotvdi Amazon, afferma che lasarà una continuazione dei giochi se non un vero e proprio seguito. Infatti in una intervista hato dei collegamenti con la versione videoludica e di come sia un universo a sé stante, come se fosse un nuovo capitolo del franchise. Inoltre è stata anche rilasciata unaimmagine ufficiale che ritrae un personaggio fondamentale. Nonostante la canonicità, però, non è detto che dobbiamo aspettarci tutti i luoghi e i personaggi presenti in quell’universo. Infatti al team è stata lasciata carta bianca per inventare qualcosa di nuovo.vede l’universo dicome un’antologia di storie ...

Fallout TV Show and Jones Soda Co. Team Up for New Nuka-Cola Victory Release: Fallout fans will soon have another chance to try Nuka Cola in the real world. On Friday, Jones Soda Co. announced a new drop of Nuka Victory Cola, times around the upcoming release of Prime Video's ...comicbook

Fallout TV Show Is ‘Almost’ Fallout 5, Creators Say: Jonathan Nolan, executive producer of Amazon’s upcoming Fallout TV show, is pretty hopeful that the series will live up to the games. More than that, he seems to think that the series is a ...kotaku.au

‘Fallout’ TV series will be “Fallout 5", says executive producer: The world of video game adaptations to other media continues to grow, and one that is about to arrive is Fallout’s Wasteland via Prime Video. Ahead of its premiere, Jonathan Nolan, its executive ...msn