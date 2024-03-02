Everton-West Ham sabato 02 marzo 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Everton vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds: West Ham will look to follow up Monday night’s impressive win over Brentford when they travel to face Everton this afternoon.Having endured a miserable 2024 until that point, David Moyes saw his side ...msn

Everton vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Everton v/s West Ham United match ...hindustantimes

West Ham XI vs Everton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today: Moyes has Kalvin Phillips back from a one-match suspension but the England midfielder has to settle for a place among the substitutes, with the Hammers boss unwilling to change a winning team after a ...standard.co.uk