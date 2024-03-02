EA Sports FC 24 SBC Ricardo Carvalho Eroe Fantasy Requisiti E Soluzioni Carta Speciale Hero

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Ricardo Carvalho Eroe Fantasy Requisiti E Soluzioni Carta Speciale Hero (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Ricardo Carvalho ha ricevuto la Carta Speciale Hero Fanatsy per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione Speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 16 Marzo. Potrete riscattare la Carta del difensore portoghese che ha militato nel Chelsea completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Scegli le squadre e i giocatori che pensi possano brillare nelle prossime settimane e ottieni premi in Ultimate Team con aggiornamenti IF aggiuntivi. Tutti gli oggetti Fanta FC possono ricevere aggiornamenti il giorno del loro rilascio, compresi gli Eroi Fanta FC di ritorno per il secondo anno. Potenzia il tuo Ultimate Team con le prestazioni reali durante ...
FC 24 SBC Ricardo Carvalho Eroe Fantasy FC

