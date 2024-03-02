Burnley vs Bournemouth – probabili formazioni

Burnley Bournemouth

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.periodicodaily©

Fonte : sport.periodicodaily
Burnley vs Bournemouth – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Dopo che entrambe non sono riuscite a vincere nemmeno una partita a febbraio, Burnley e Bournemouth cercano di iniziare al meglio il mese di marzo nello scontro di domenica 3 marzo in Premier League al Turf Moor. Gli uomini di Vincent Kompany hanno subito una capitolazione nel secondo tempo nella sconfitta per 3-0 contro il Crystal Palace lo scorso fine settimana, mentre le Cherries sono state espulse dalla FA Cup dal Leicester City nei tempi supplementari a metà settimana. Il caclio di inizio di Burnley vs Bournemouth è previsto alle 14 Anteprima della partita Burnley vs Bournemouth a che punto sono le due squadre Burnley Mentre il regno di Oliver Glasner al Crystal Palace è iniziato in modo perfetto lo scorso fine settimana, le speculazioni sul futuro di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

Burnley-Bournemouth (domenica 03 marzo 2024 ore 14:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

  • Burnley Bournemouth

    Il Bournemouth è reduce dall’eliminazione dalla FA per mano del Leicester ai tempi supplementari ma avendo giocato martedì sera e fatto diversi cambi non ... (infobetting)

Altre Notizie

Premier League predictions: Gameweek 27 | OneFootball: A full weekend's worth of action is on the agenda for Gameweek 27 of this Premier League season. After a reduced slate last week, all 20 teams are in action this time around, with the pick of the ...onefootball

Today in the Premier League: There are seven Premier League games to look forward to today (all times 3pm GMT unless stated)...Brentford vs ChelseaEverton vs West HamFulham vs BrightonNewcastle vs WolvesNottingham Forest vs Liver ...theathletic

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace prediction, odds and betting tips: Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action in a London derby against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Best betting offer for February Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace odds Find the latest ...talksport

Video di Tendenza

Video Burnley Bournemouth
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.