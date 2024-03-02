AEW Revolution 2024 – Preview

AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution 2024 – Preview (Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in questa nuova Preview, la prima di questo 2024 per quanto riguarda la AEW. Sono 3 i mesi che ci hanno separato da World’s End a Revolution e la AEW ha avuto tempo e modo di sviluppare diverse storie interessanti e soprattutto complice la lunga attesa la curiosità e l’interesse verso questo evento è cresciuto sempre più nel corso delle settimane. Inoltre per moltissimi, se non per tutti, Revolution lascerà il segno dato che sarà l’ultima apparizione di una leggenda come Sting sul ring. A me quindi non resta altro che augurarvi buona lettura e sono curioso di sapere le vostre opinioni e i vostri pronostici nei commenti. i i SCRAMBLE MATCH Chris Jericho vs Wardlow vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Lance Archer vs Hook vs Brian Cage vs Dante Martin vs TBA for a Future AEW World ...
