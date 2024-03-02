AEW Revolution 2024 – Preview

(Di sabato 2 marzo 2024) Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in questa nuova, la prima di questoper quanto riguarda la AEW. Sono 3 i mesi che ci hanno separato da World’s End ae la AEW ha avuto tempo e modo di sviluppare diverse storie interessanti e soprattutto complice la lunga attesa la curiosità e l’interesse verso questo evento è cresciuto sempre più nel corso delle settimane. Inoltre per moltissimi, se non per tutti,lascerà il segno dato che sarà l’ultima apparizione di una leggenda come Sting sul ring. A me quindi non resta altro che augurarvi buona lettura e sono curioso di sapere le vostre opinioni e i vostri pronostici nei commenti. i i SCRAMBLE MATCH Chris Jericho vs Wardlow vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Lance Archer vs Hook vs Brian Cage vs Dante Martin vs TBA for a Future AEW World ...

Magnus Secures Spot in Prestigious AEW Revolution All-Star Scramble: Professional wrestler Magnus from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) is set to showcase his talent in a significant All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event. This marks his second appearance in AEW. On the ...msn

Tag match announced for AEW Revolution Zero Hour: A tag team match is set for Sunday's AEW Revolution Zero Hour pre-show. Tony Khan announced on social media Friday night that Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale will team against Julia Hart & Skye ...f4wonline

CMLL's Magnus qualifies for AEW Revolution All-Star Scramble: On Friday's Rampage show, Magnus defeated Matt Sydal in a bout to qualify for the All-Star Scramble set for Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. The winner of the Scramble will receive a future AEW World ...f4wonline