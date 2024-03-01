WWE | Jade Cargill potrebbe apparire questa notte a SmackDown

WWE: Jade Cargill potrebbe apparire questa notte a SmackDown (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Siamo ufficialmente entrati nelle settimane che ci porteranno a WrestleMania XL(o 40). La WWE senza più tappe intermedie concentrerà tutte le proprie forze in vista dello Showcase Of The Immortals e cercherà di proporci uno show degno della nomea dell’evento e soprattutto un evento imperdibile cercando di mettere in scena, nonostante le recenti defezioni, i migliori match possibili. Jade Cargill a SmackDown? Dopo l’ottimo debutto alla Royal Rumble, non l’abbiamo più vista ma sicuramente la compagnia ha un mente qualcosa di grande per Jade Cargill in vista di WrestleMania. Si parla infatti di un match importante contro un avversaria di livello che corrisponde al nome di Bianca Belair e ovviamente come ogni match questa faida dovrà iniziare e dovrà essere portata avanti al ...
WWE: Jade Cargill potrebbe apparire questa notte a SmackDown

