WWE: Jade Cargill potrebbe apparire questa notte a SmackDown
I fan hanno assistito al debutto sul ring di Jade Cargill alla Royal Rumble femminile. Quest’ultima si è fatta notare eliminando da sola Nia Jax nel ... (zonawrestling)
La scorsa settimana la WWE per errore, aveva rilasciato un articolo riguardante il prossimo PLE Elimination Chamber che si terrà il 24, Febbraio a ... (zonawrestling)
L’edizione 2024 della Royal Rumble ha visto, tra le altre cose, l’attesissimo debutto di Jade Cargill su un ring della WWE. La sua ottima performance ha ... (zonawrestling)
