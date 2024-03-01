United Rugby Championship | Munster troppo forte | per le Zebre Parma un bonus offensivo importante

United Rugby Championship: Munster troppo forte, per le Zebre Parma un bonus offensivo importante (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Si è appena conclusa a Cork la sfida valevole per l’undicesima giornata dell’United Rugby Championship e in campo sono scesi i padroni di casa del Munster e le Zebre Parma. Per la franchigia federale una trasferta durissima contro una squadra in piena corsa per i playoff. Ecco come è andata. Parte subito forte il Munster, che dopo un paio di minuti di studio accelera e al 5’ trova la prima meta con uno sfondamento sul lato sinistra, offload e palla a Quinn che schiaccia per il 5-0 iniziale. Insistono gli irlandesi, sbaglia la difesa delle Zebre sui placcaggio e al 10’ è Haley a involarsi e punteggio che va sul 12-0. Reagisce la squadra di Parma con un bel calcetto di Mazza, poi arriva veloce Gesi a prolungare i ...
