United Rugby Championship | Munster troppo forte | per le Zebre Parma un bonus offensivo importante

Rugby - URC: la formazione del Benetton Rugby per il match contro i Glasgow Warriors
Si disputa questo weekend l’undicesima giornata dell’United Rugby Championship, che approfittando dello stop del Guinness Sei Nazioni manda in campo tutte le ... (oasport)
Si è disputato nel weekend il decimo turno dell’United Rugby Championship, una giornata che non ha sorriso ai colori azzurri. Le Zebre Parma hanno sprecato ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 16.20 Conto delle mete che è nettamente a favore dei padroni di casa (6-2): per il Benetton sono andati a segno ... (oasport)
