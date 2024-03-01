United Imaging Intelligence Unveiled Next-Generation Radiology Solutions at ECR 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) - VIENNA, March 1,/PRNewswire/At the European Congress of(ECR)in Vienna,(UII), a subsidiary ofGroup, proudly presented its latest advances in medical AI technology. Renowned for its AI-driven healthcare applications, UII's presentation at ECRmarked a significant leap toward "," showcasing intelligent healthcarein alignment with the congress's forward-looking theme. Pioneering AI applications of Large Medical Image Model and Surgical Planning Amidst the rapid transformation of the medical technology landscape driven by foundation models, UII adopts these ...